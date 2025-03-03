Court Sets Aside Sack Of 5 Staff Of Pilgrims Commission

Share

The President of the National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, has ruled that the letter dated 27 February 2024, issued by the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), did not properly terminate the appointments of Sunday Bot, Pam Chung, Dablet Apollos, Pam Yakubu, and Dung Bok due to non-compliance with their employment terms.

The court ordered that the employment contracts of the five individuals, as outlined in their letters dated 16 October 2023, remain valid until 3 October 2025, as their appointments had not been properly terminated.

Justice Kanyip also rejected the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission’s argument that the terminations were due to violations of the federal character principle, asserting that the claimants were not at fault for the NCPC’s failure to follow this principle.

Court papers revealed that the claimants were hired by the NCPC in October 2023, with a probationary period of two years. However, on 27 February 2024, the NCPC attempted to withdraw their appointments, a move that the claimants argued violated the terms of their contracts. They sought the court’s intervention to uphold their appointments.

In its defence, the NCPC argued that the appointments of the five individuals did not comply with the federal character principle and that other necessary approvals, such as financial clearance from the Budget Office, were not obtained before the appointments were made. The Commission maintained that the withdrawal was necessary to review the appointments and ensure compliance with the relevant legal and regulatory requirements.

However, the claimants, represented by his counsel, Osuagwa Ugochukwu, contended that the terminations were unlawful as no salary was provided in lieu of notice, which would render the termination invalid and wrongful. After considering the arguments, Justice Kanyip ruled that the NCPC’s claim that the termination of the appointments was due to circumstances beyond its control was not valid.

The failure of the former Executive Secretary to secure the proper approvals before making the appointments could not be considered an uncontrollable circumstance, as it was a responsibility of the Commission’s leadership. On the issue of the federal character principle, Justice Kanyip pointed out that there was no provision in the Federal Character Act that would automatically invalidate the appointments due to non-compliance.

He clarified that the principle should not be applied in a way that punishes employees like the claimants, who were unaware of the NCPC’s internal issues. Instead, the individual responsible for the non-compliance, the former Executive Secretary, should be the one held accountable.

The court further questioned the NCPC’s argument regarding the lack of financial clearance, given that the claimants had already received their salaries for several months, and ruled that the appointments could not be retroactively withdrawn based on this technicality. In conclusion, the court ruled that the claimants’ employment remains intact, and their contracts will remain valid until 3rd October, 2025.

