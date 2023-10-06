Court Sets Aside Installation Of Adeowo As Baale

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikorodu on Friday has set aside the installations of Idris Adeowo as Baale of Orija-Okegbegun in Ikorodu, Lagos as wrongfully, having been done without lawful authority.

Justice Adeniyi Pokanu who delivered the judgement held that the defendant is forbidden and restrained from further parading himself as Baale of Orija-Okegbegun.

The Judge declared that the clandestine family meeting purportedly held by four defendants on Dec.27, 2020, and the entire resolution thereof, communicated to the fifth defendant was wrongful, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

He further declared that the executive council of the Lambo branch, Oju Egun Lasunwon, Lasunwon Royal family, Ikorodu, Lagos State, under the leadership of Chief Mathew Shodipo is subsisting and indissoluble by the ultra vires meeting purportedly held on some date.

The claimants in the suit marked 8043GCMW/2021, are; Mathew Shodipo, (Olootu of Lambo branch, Lasunwon, Royal family, Alhaji Gafar Shokelu, treasurer, Chief Nurudeen Fakomaya, (Baale), Prince Albert Aina, Secretary, Alhaji Solihu Agiri and prince Jamiu Gbadebo.

The respondents are Akeem Shodipo, Jimoh Mabogaje, Nurudeen Adenuga, Idris Adeowo and Oba Kabir Shotobi(Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Lagos State)

The judge, therefore, declared that Chief Nurudeen Oseni Fakomaya is the authentic Baale of Okegbegun, Ikorodu, Lagos State having been nominated and installed by due process.

He gave an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their counsel, privies or any person acting through or in their stead from further acting unlawfully interrupting the claimants in their day-to-day administrative of the Lambo branch, Oju Egun Lasunwon, Lasunwon Royal family, Lagos State.

It was reported that the counsel to the claimants Mr Adefolaju Oloko, prayed the court to award N5million against the defendants as damages.

Meanwhile, counsel to the defendant Mr Adebisi Ogundipe, thanked the court for its incisive judgement but prayed the court that each party be ordered to bear their respective cost.

Justice Pokanu consequently, ” I have listened to the submissions of counsel on cost, both the defendants and claimants are of the same family, in order to encourage their peaceful co-existence, I order all parties to bear their respective cost.”