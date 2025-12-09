Court Sentences Two Men To 10 Years Imprisonment For Fraud

The Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo on Monday sentenced two men, Chukwudi Onwuka and Eze Joshua Chinedu, to 10 years imprisonment each for defrauding a businessman, Mr. Tochi Obiano, of ₦67,510,000 in a failed foreign exchange transaction in 2017.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Archibong Archibong held that the prosecution proved all six counts, obtaining by false pretence, stealing, and aiding and abetting beyond reasonable doubt, in line with Section 1(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

The court found that Onwuka, then a staff of First Bank, used his position to deceive Obiano into releasing large sums of money for a purported dollar purchase.

He collected ₦39.45 million on March 17, 2017, and another ₦28.06 million on March 21, 2017, at First Bank’s Udo Udoma Avenue branch in Uyo. Chinedu was found to have encouraged Obiano to trust Onwuka, thereby aiding the fraud.

Justice Archibong sentenced both men to 10 years imprisonment on each of the six counts, with the terms to run concurrently and without an option of fine.

Speaking after the verdict, Obiano expressed relief after nearly nine years of pursuing justice. “It’s been a tortuous eight years and eight months, but today I feel absolutely relieved,” he said.

The former banker said he trusted Onwuka due to their shared professional background, adding that the fraud wiped out over 70 percent of his capital and nearly collapsed his business.

Obiano praised the court’s courage and commended the Nigerian Police and the EFCC for conducting thorough investigations that strengthened the case.

He added that the judgment gives him hope of recovering his funds: “Any asset of his I see today, tomorrow, or forever, I will pursue. People should not enjoy the proceeds of fraud.”