June 26, 2025
Court Sentences Timileyin To Death For Killing Salome Adaidu

The High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, June 26  sentenced Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, the suspected killer of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Salome Adaidu, to death by hanging.

New Telegraph reports that Justice Simon Aboki, who handed down the judgment, found Ajayi guilty of killing and dismembering Adaidu.

He had been charged with one count of culpable homicide contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria and punishable by death.

