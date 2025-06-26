The High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, June 26 sentenced Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, the suspected killer of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Salome Adaidu, to death by hanging.
New Telegraph reports that Justice Simon Aboki, who handed down the judgment, found Ajayi guilty of killing and dismembering Adaidu.
READ ALSO
- Witnesses Testify Against Timileyin, Killer Of Corp Member
- Court Jail 32 Internet Fraudsters In Ibadan
- Rising Tech-Facilitated Gender Based Violence Raises Concern
He had been charged with one count of culpable homicide contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria and punishable by death.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: Court Sentences Timileyin To Death For Killing Salome Adaidu NYSC MEMBER Salome Adaidu TIMIMILEYIN AJAYI