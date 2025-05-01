Court Sentences Portable To Three Months In Prison

Share

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ifo, Ogun State, has sentenced Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, to three months imprisonment for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

He was, however, given the option of a N30,000 fine. The court found Portable guilty of two charges stemming from a November 18, 2022, incident in Okeosa, Ilogbo.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Olumide Awoleke, the singer attacked an officer, obstructed an arrest, and was involved in the theft of studio equipment.

The charge sheet detailed three offenses, including conspiracy to commit assault, physical assault on an officer, and theft of music gear such as a Yamaha studio monitor and an AKG microphone.

Chief Magistrate Babajide Ilo ruled that Portable was guilty of assault and resisting arrest, sentencing him to one month in prison with a N10,000 fine option for the first count, and two months with a N20,000 fine option for the second.

Share