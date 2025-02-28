Court Sentences Part-Time Lecturer To Life Imprisonment For Raping Student

Share

On Thursday, an Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court convicted and sentenced a part-time lecturer at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Kolawole Muyiwa, to life imprisonment for raping a student.

Justice Rahman Oshodi who handed down the jail term held that the prosecution was able to prove the ingredients of defilement against the convict beyond a reasonable doubt.

New Telegraph gathered that the charge stated that Muyiwa committed the offense on October 11, 2021, at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Oto-Ijanikin, Lagos State.

When he was arraigned on October 6, 2023, Muyiwa pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

During the trial, the prosecution called three witnesses: the victim, a lawyer and vice chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Badagry branch, Caroline Ibe, and the Investigation Police Officer (IPO), Olufunke.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Oshodi noted that the convict was a part-time lecturer at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education now Lagos State University of Education.

The judge held that the testimonies of the survivor corroborated those of the lawyer and the IPO.

Justice Oshodi in his judment found Muyiwa guilty of the offense of rape. He held that the survivor gave a detailed account of how the convict raped her even under cross-examination.

“Also, the convict’s admission of asking the survivor for a relationship though he claimed to be a platonic relationship.

“Kolawole Muyiwa, I have found you guilty of rape contrary to Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

“I note that you are a first-time offender with no criminal record, and you are married with three children and also served as a part-time lecturer. However, the gravity of the offence committed cannot be overlooked.

“As a part-time lecturer, you occupied the position of trust and authority which you abused; the victim was a student at the institution where you taught.

“Section 260 of the Criminal Law proscribes life imprisonment punishment for your crime and that is what I shall give you.

“You are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment and your name shall also be registered as a sex offender in the Lagos State Sex Offender Register.” Oshodi said

