Court Sentences Man To Death For Killing Friend

A High Court sitting at Miller Road in Kano has sentenced Adamu Isma’ila Arzai to death by hanging for killing his friend, Auwal Shehu Kabara, during a dispute over a cap.

The tragic incident occurred in 2016 while both men were en route to Bauchi for a business trip. A disagreement over a cold cap escalated into a violent altercation, during which Arzai fatally stabbed Kabara.

During the trial, the prosecution team, led by Wahida Isma’il, called five witnesses to testify in support of the case. The defendant also gave evidence in his own defence.

In delivering his judgment, Justice Muhammad Musa Karaye ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt. He subsequently found Arzai guilty of murder and sentenced him to death by hanging.

