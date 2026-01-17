Court Sentences Man To Death By Hanging For Killing 9-Year-Old Pupil In A’Ibom

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, has sentenced 38-year-old Anwanga Effiong Udofia to death for the murder of a nine-year-old pupil of Saint Lutheran Primary School, Itoko, in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.

The tragic incident occurred on December 6, 2016, at Nung Oku Akpasima village, Ibesikpo Asutan, when the victim, Aniekan Idongesit Edet, a Primary Five pupil, was on his way to school.

According to court records, Udo, a native of Itoko Village, allegedly pursued the young pupil with two machetes, overpowered him and inflicted fatal injuries.

A friend of the deceased and a primary four pupil, recounted the events leading to the killing: “On the morning of 6th December 2016, we were going to school when I saw Anwanga. I used to see him smoking indian hemp, carrying two matchets, one tucked into his trousers and the other in his hand.

“He started chasing Aniekan, who ran into the bush opposite the school. I don’t know exactly what happened after that.”

The following day, children searching for firewood discovered the boy’s body in a pool of blood, still in his school uniform.

Reports indicated that one of his hands had been severed, and his neck bore a deep cut consistent with a machete attack.

Udo was charged with murder contrary to Section 326(1) of the Criminal Code, Vol. 2, Laws of Akwa Ibom State.

During the trial, the prosecution called four witnesses and tendered five exhibits to support its case. The defendant also testified in his defence.

In delivering judgment, the presiding judge, Hon. Justice Archibong Archibong, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Therefore, I find the defendant guilty as charged and accordingly convict him. The sentence of this court is that you be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May the Lord have mercy on your soul,” Justice Archibong declared.

The judgment marks the end of a case that has haunted the Itoko community for nearly a decade, highlighting the tragic loss of a young, promising life and the course of justice in Akwa Ibom State.