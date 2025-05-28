Court Sentences Kano TikToker Kunya To 6 Months Imprisonment

Share

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, has sentenced a Kano renowned TikToker Murja Kunya to six months Imprisonment for Naira violation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kano Directorate, on Wednesday, sentenced the social media influencer, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, before Justice Simone Amobeda of the Federal High Court.

Kunya was arrested for allegedly spraying Naira notes for fun during her stay in a hotel room at Tahir Guest Palace in Kano.

She was initially arrested in January 2025 for violating the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN) Act, which prohibits the abuse and mutilation of the Naira.

She was granted administrative bail by the Commission pending her arraignment before the Federal High Court in Kano.

However, when it was time for her court appearance, she absconded in her bid to evade the legal process.

After weeks of intensive investigation and surveillance, EFCC operatives successfully re-arrested the TikTok Influencer on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

She was subsequently arraigned on 20 May 2025, where she pleaded guilty to the one count amended charge.

