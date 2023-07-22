Court Sentences Hiv Positive Man To Life Imprisonment For Defiling Minor

An Umuahia magistrate court has handed life imprisonment to 37-year-old Mr. Chiemela Victor Ekeke for raping a 4-year-old girl in Umuahia. Magistrate N. Lekwa had in the last sitting found the accused guilty of infant defilement.

The court however, discharged him on count 1, bordering on conspiracy. The court discharged and acquitted the second defendant because he had no common intention or anything linking him to the crime. The prosecuting counsel, Okezuonu Obioma applauded the decision of the court, saying “it is the position of the law in defilement of a minor.”

Mr. Chiemela Victor Ekeke had confessed to having carnal knowledge of the minor but pleaded for leniency. He admitted being HIV-positive during inter- rogation. He said that the doctors that informed him of his HIV status, and that they also told him that the virus in his system was not something serious and that it has been flushed.