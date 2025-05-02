Court Sentences Herder To 10-Year Jail Term, Fines Him N2m

Share

Dan Bello, a herder has been sentenced to ten years in jail by a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure for violating the anti-grazing law of Ondo State.

The herdsman was also convicted for the destruction of farm crops valued at N50 million, contrary to the law of the state.

The convict was arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful grazing, malicious damage, breach of peace, and illegal entry. He was found guilty on all counts.

According to the prosecution, Dan-Bello, on October 27, 2023, grazed his cattle on a farmland belonging to the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), located along Ago Panu–Ute Road in the Owo Local Government Area.

The cattle reportedly destroyed young palm trees and watermelons cultivated across two hectares.

The Prosecution Counsel, P.O. Nwafor, told the court that the grazing occurred without a permit, and on land not designated for such use by the state government, in clear violation of the Ondo State Livestock Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law, 2021.

She further stated that the incident escalated when one of the herders, who initially escaped, returned the following day with six others and allegedly set fire to the farm, destroying a motorcycle in the process.

A farm guard who testified as one of the prosecution witnesses recounted how he apprehended Dan-Bello while the second herder fled.

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, in his judgment, held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was credible and sufficient.

Consequently, the court sentenced Dan-Bello to four years imprisonment on the first count without an option of a fine; two years on the second count with an option of N50,000 fine; and one year each on the third and fourth counts.

He was further sentenced to two years without an option of a fine on the fifth count.

The magistrate ordered that the jail terms should run concurrently.

However, the court ruled that the convict would be discharged if he paid the compensation of N2 million to the complainant.

The court emphasized the importance of compliance with the anti-open grazing law, which was enacted to prevent clashes between farmers and herders in the State.

