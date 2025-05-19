Court Sentences Four To Death by Hanging for Murder

Share

Justice Esther Otah of an Ebonyi State High Court in Abakaliki has sentenced four men to death by hanging for the murder of a 26-year-old businessman, Chinonso Elon.

The four accused persons; Anthony Elom, Chibueze Onwe, Chukwuemeka Ugadu and Uchenna Odono, were charged to the court by the Ebonyi State Government over alleged conspiracy and murder.

Delivering the judgement in the matter, Justice Otah held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and that the four men were responsible for the crime.

The judge also noted that forensic analysis of the gun recovered from the defendants showed it was last used on February 6, 2023, the day the alleged crime was committed.

“May God save your souls,” the judge said during sentencing.

According to the prosecution, on February 6, 2023, the four men, accompanied by a fifth suspect still at large, drove a branded Sienna bus to the vicinity of Elon’s business near Okwo Ngbo Main Market.

They demanded information about the whereabouts of the victim’s younger brother, with whom they had a dispute. When Elon could not provide the information, they forced him into the vehicle.

Upon his refusal, he was shot in the head with a shotgun and died instantly.

Following the verdict, the defence lawyer, Chinedu Uwa, announced plans to go on appeal, while the prosecution’s lawyer, Oluchi Ibiam, from the Ebonyi State Ministry of Justice praised the judgement as a true reflection of justice.

