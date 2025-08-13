Court Sentences Four To 7 Years Imprisonment For Vandalising EEDC Property

A High Court in Afikpo Judicial Division, Ebonyi State and presided over by Justice Nicholas Nwode, on Wednesday sentenced four persons to seven years imprisonment for vandalising the property of Enugu Electricíty Distribution Company (EEDC).

The convicts include Ikechukwu Esseh (m), Ikedinachi Uche (m), Ukpai Godwin (m) and Uchenna Kalu (m) respectively.

This followed a three-count charge of conspiracy, vandalism and stealing brought against the four accused.

The convicts were arrested on November 28, 2023, for attacking and vandalising a 7.5 MVA Injection sub-station belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) located at Education Board Road, Afikpo.

The presiding Judge, after carefully reviewing the evidence, sentenced the accused to five years imprisonment on count one, seven years imprisonment on count two, and five years imprisonment on count three, all to run concurrently without the option of a fine.

Reacting to the ruling, the Group Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh. commended the judiciary for the judgment.

“We commend the judiciary for the judgment, and hope that this will serve as a deterrent to others out there, who may engage in such criminal acts”

Ezeh appreciated the efforts of the General Youth President and Afikpo Task Force Team for their mobilisation of youths to apprehend the vandals.

“This is a clear indication of community support and collaboration in the protection of electricity infrastructure”

The Company Image Maker appealed to customers to intensify efforts aimed at safeguarding installations in their neighbourhood.

Ezeh lamented that the activities of vandals had negatively impacted the company’s operations and the quality of service delivered to its customers.

“As a result, we continue to commit scarce resources to restoring vandalised equipment”

The Public Relations Officer appealed to customers to remain vigilant and protect electricity installations in their neighbourhoods from vandalism.