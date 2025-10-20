Court Sentences Football Coach To 8 Years Imprisonment For Sodomy

A Kano State High Court has sentenced a football coach, Hayatu Mohammed, to eight years in prison without an option of fine after finding him guilty of sodomy against one of his players.

Mohammed, a resident of Sanka Quarters in Dala Local Government Area, was found to have committed the crime on two separate occasions at different locations. During the trial, the prosecuting counsel, Ibrahim Arif Garba, presented five witnesses who testified against the defendant.

After reviewing the evidence, the trial Judge, Musa Dahuru Muhammad, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced Mohammed to four years’ imprisonment on each count.

The court also ordered that both sentences should run concurrently, effective from the date of judgement. The judge noted that the offence violated Section 284 of the Penal Code Law.