Court Sentences Fake Doctor To Death Over Murder Of Pregnant Woman

An Ekiti State High Court in Ado‑Ekiti has sentenced a 48-year-old man, Olatide Temitope Emmanuel, to death by hanging after finding him guilty of mur‑ der and impersonation. The sentencing was sequel to the tragic death of a pregnant woman during a surgical pro‑ cedure Emmanuel carried out despite lacking medical qualifications.

Trial Judge, Jubril Aladejana, handed down the verdict after establishing that Emmanuel had falsely presented himself as a medical doctor and performed a caesarean section that led to the death of Bosede Falade. Court records however re‑ vealed that the incident oc‑ curred on June 24, 2019, in Er‑ inmope‑Ekiti, where Emmanuel was illegally operating a private clinic.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that he conducted the procedure despite having no formal medical training, resulting in se‑ vere complications that caused Falade’s death. The formal charge indicated that Emmanuel “on June 24, 2019 at Odo Ikole Compound, Erinmope Ekiti, murdered one, Bosede Falade and on June 9, 2019 at Ajebamidele Street, Otun Ekiti, falsely represented him‑ self to be a medical doctor.”

During the trial, the prosecution, led by Kunle‑Shina Adeyemo, presented seven witnesses and substantial evidence, including Emmanuel’s own statements, medical reports, and photographs of the deceased.

An eyewitness, Rev. Omotade, re‑ counted being alarmed when he saw the deceased’s body at the clinic after the procedure. “When I arrived at the hospital, I saw the corpse on a stretcher while the selfacclaimed doctor stood beside it. The operation appeared unprofessional,” he testified. In his defence, Emmanuel admitted that he was not a certified doctor, but claimed he had experience as a nursing