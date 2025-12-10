Court Sentences Exbanker, 1 Other To 10 Years Each For Fraud

The Akwa Ibom State High Court, Judiciary Headquarters, Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, on Monday sentenced two men, Chukwudi Onwuka and Eze Joshua Chinedu, to 10 years imprisonment each for defrauding a businessman, Mr Tochi Obiano, of N67,510,000 in a failed foreign exchange transaction that occurred in 2017.

Justice Archibong Archibong, in a judgment that lasted over one hour, held that the prosecution established its case beyond reasonable doubt on all six counts filed against the accused persons.

The charges included obtaining by false pretence, stealing, and aiding and abetting, contrary to Section 1(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

The court found that Onwuka, then a staff of First Bank, used his position to convince Obiano to release large sums of money for a purported dollar purchase agreement.

On March 17, 2017, he obtained N39,450,000, and on March 21, 2017, he collected an additional N28,060,000, both at the bank’s Udo Udoma Avenue branch in Uyo.