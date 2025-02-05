Court Sentences Ex-JAMB Staffer To Five Years In Prison 

Share

The Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, presided over by Justice Bayo Taiwo, has sentenced Olayiwola Oguntade, a former staff member of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to five years imprisonment without the option of a fine for fraud.

Oguntade was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on October 13, 2020, on a three-count amended charge of forgery, advance fee fraud, and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of ₦10,000,000.

One of the charges against him stated that Oguntade, in 2010, fraudulently obtained ₦10 million from Polybadan Microfinance Bank Ltd. by presenting forged documents, including a Local Purchase Order (LPO) and a Letter of Domiciliation, purportedly issued by JAMB for the supply of internet services.

The EFCC prosecution team, led by Oyelakin Oyediran and Lanre Suleiman, presented ten witnesses and numerous incriminating documents during the trial, which lasted over four years.

Justice Taiwo ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to Oguntade’s conviction.

According to investigations, Oguntade involved a third party, K. Ola Al-Amin, to present the forged documents to Polybadan Microfinance Bank under false pretenses.

The loan was subsequently transferred to three companies—Reeden Investment Limited, Danmarg Multiventures Company, and Enrich System Nigeria Limited—on Oguntade’s instructions.

The funds were misappropriated to cover previous fraudulent loans obtained by Oguntade.

Justice Taiwo emphasized the gravity of the offences, noting their adverse effects on public trust and financial institutions.

Oguntade has since been remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Center to serve his sentence.

