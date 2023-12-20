Given his plea, the EFCC counsel, Sanusi Galadanchi, opened the case on February 17, 2022, and called six witnesses, tendered eight exhibits and closed the case on January 24, 2023.

The counsel disclosed further that “At the end of the prosecution’s case, the defendant filed a “no case submission” which was overruled by the court. Consequently, the defendant opened and closed his case by calling three witnesses. Thereafter, Justice Taiwo reserved judgment in the matter till December 14, 2023.

“At the resumption of the trial on Thursday, December 14, 2023, Justice Taiwo convicted and sentenced the defendant to 15 years imprisonment on each of counts 27, 32, 33, 34, and 35 but discharged and acquitted the defendant on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9; 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19; 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29; 30 and 31 respectively.

“Furthermore, the court ordered that the sentence should run concurrently and the defendant should also restitute the victims.

“Olaniyan has three other ongoing trials before federal and state High Courts in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The convict’s journey to the correctional centre began when he was arrested and arraigned before Justice Bayo Taiwo on December 14, 2021, by the EFCC. He swindled several individuals through fake investment ventures that led to the loss of money to the tune of over N1bn by the investors.

“Olaniyan deliberately reneged to meet up with the agreements he made with his investors, by not paying the agreed “Return on Investment” to those who invested in “Crime Alert Security Network”, a security investment programme under the umbrella of his firm.”