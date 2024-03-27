Court Sentences Chinese National To Death For Killing His Nigerian Girlfriend

A Kano State High Court yesterday, sentenced a Chinese National, Frank Geng-Quangrong, 47, to death by hanging for stabbing his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, 22, to death. Frank, who lives in Railway Quarters Kano, was convicted on one count charge of culpable homicide. Delivering judgment, Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The defendant’s testimony is inconsistent. I hereby find him guilty. “I hereby recommend mercy by the Kano State Governor on behalf of the convict.” Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, the Attorney-General of Kano State, Haruna Dederi, had informed the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept.16, 2022 at Janbulo Quarters, Kano.

He said on the same date at about 9 p.m, the convict stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house situated at Janbulo Quarters, Kano for undisclosed reasons. “The victim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.” The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.