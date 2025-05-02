Court Sentences BRT Driver To Death For Killing Fashion Designer, Bamise

Share

The Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Friday convicted and sentenced to death, a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Ominikoron, for the murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola.

New Telegraph gathered that in a judgment that lasted over two and half hours, Justice Serifat Sonaike held that the prosecution, the Lagos State Government, successfully proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the offense.

The judge held, “that for the death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola, you will be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy upon you.”

Ominikoron was arrested in 2022 after Bamise went missing following a ride she boarded on a BRT bus he was driving. Her body was later found dumped on Carter Bridge in Lagos Island, sparking public outrage and protests.

