Court Sentences 5 Vigilance Members To Death by Hanging for Killing Teenager

A Kano State High Court, yesterday in Kano, sentenced five vigilance members to death by hanging for stabbing one Ahmed Musa, 17, to death. The convicts: Korau Sani, Elisha Ayuba, Irimiya Timothy, Auwalu Jafar and Mustafa Haladu, attached to the Sani Abacha Youth Centre, were convicted on a two-count bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Delivering judgment, the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. “I hereby sentence the defendants to two years imprisonment for conspiracy, and to death by hanging, for homicide,” the Chief Judge held.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Sorondinki, had informed the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 22, 2022, at Sabon Titi Panshekara, Kano.