Court Sentences 400 Level UNIPORT Student To Death For Killing Girlfriend

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced a 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Damian Okoligwe, to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Justina Otuene, a 300-level Biochemistry student of the same university.

Okoligwe killed Otuene on October 20, 2023, at his apartment in Mgbuoba, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, dismembered her body, but was arrested while he was about to dispose of her remains with a wheelbarrow.

He was initially accosted by members of a vigilance group operating in the area, who pressed to know what he was carrying, and eventually arrested him when they discovered he was carrying the remains of his girlfriend.

The presiding judge, Chinwe Nsirim-Nwosu, pronounced Okoligwe guilty as charged, ruling that the prosecution succeeded in proving beyond any reasonable doubt that the actions of the convict were “intentional, calculated, coordinated, and evil.

She ordered that he be “hanged on the neck until confirmed dead,” for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend, because he felt no one would find out that he committed the crime.

Outside the courtroom, prosecuting lawyer Charles Mbaba welcomed the verdict, saying it would console the victim’s family and deter young people from resorting to harmful shortcuts in life, adding that the judgment would serve as a lesson to discourage other young people who want to get rich desperately.

Osatawaji, the late Justina Otuene’s brother, also expressed satisfaction, noting that the judgment provided relief and a sense of justice for their family

When the incident happened in 2023, the Dean of Student Affairs, Uniport, Chima Wokocha and the Vice Chancellor, Prof Owunari Georgewill, visited the Police station where the convict was held for the murder, condemning the incident and pledging to support every effort to serve justice in the matter.

The then UNIPORT VC said that “justice must be done in the matter because no student has the right to kill or get physical with anybody. It is wrong, and the punishment for fighting or getting physical with anybody is outright expulsion.”