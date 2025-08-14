Court Sentences 4 To 7 Years Imprisonment Each For Vandalizing EEDC Property

A High Court in Afikpo Judicial Division, Ebonyi State, presided over by Justice Nicholas Nwode, yesterday sentenced four persons to seven years imprisonment each for vandalising the property of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

The convicts include Ikechukwu Esseh (m), Ikedinachi Uche (m), Ukpai Godwin (m) and Uchenna Kalu (m) respectively. This followed a three-count charge of conspiracy, vandalism and stealing brought against the four accused.

The convicts were arrested on November 28, 2023, for attacking and vandalising a 7.5 MVA Injection sub-station belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) located at Education Board Road, Afikpo.

The presiding Judge after carefully reviewing the evidence sentenced the accused to five years imprisonment on count one, seven years imprisonment on count two, and five years’ imprisonment on count three, all to run concurrently without option of fine Reacting to the ruling, the Group Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, commended the judiciary for the ruling. “We commend the judiciary for the judgment, and hope that this will serve as a deterrent to others out there, who may engage in such criminal act.”