Court Sentences 22- Year-Old Man To Death For Culpable Homicide

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court in Abuja, has sentenced a 22-year-old man, Emmanuel Kalu, to death for allegedly stealing a phone and stabbing his victim to death.

Kalu was convicted on a twocount bordering on armed robbery. Justice Peter Kekemeke sentenced Kalu after the prosecution had established its case against him.

The offence, the prosecution said, is contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code, and punishable with death under Section 1 (1)(2) (a) and (b) of the Firearms Act and Culpable Homicide, 2004.

In the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment dated March 3 and sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Delivering the judgment, Kekemeke held that the prosecution called three witnesses to prove their case. “The first prosecution witness is Emmanuel Anujuem, a 30-yearold phone software engineer who knew the defendant (Kalu).

“He said on March 20, 2023, his elder brother, Uchenna Anujuem left the house with his younger brother Micheal to deliver a 13 Promax (iPhone), which was ordered through an online media, to the defendant.

“About five hours later, his younger brother called to inform him that his elder brother got stabbed on the stomach where he went to deliver the phone.

“The confessional statements of the defendant are direct, positive and properly established. “The confessional statements aforesaid are freely and voluntarily made.

“It is a direct and positive assertion of the guilt of the defendant. “The weapon, knife, used is in evidence. In my humble view, the prosecution has successfully proved the two-count charge against the defendant and I so hold.

“The defendant is found guilty in both counts one and two as charged and he is accordingly convicted “The defendant is hereby sentenced to death in both counts respectively,” the judge held.

