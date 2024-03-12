Court Sentences 19-Year-Old Boy To 6-Month In Prison In Oyo

Isaac Olaoti, a 19-year-old boy has been jailed by a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Iseyin, Oyo State for stealing electric cables.

The Court presided over by Magistrate A.S Durowoju sentenced Olaoti to six months in prisonment for theft.

New Telegraph gathered that the accused was nabbed for stealing power cables at the Oke-Oja maternity centre in Iseyin.

Olaoti pleaded guilty to the offence and asked that the magistrate temper justice with mercy.

He was eventually sentenced to six months in prison, with the option of four weeks of community service.

“For stealing electric wire worth N50,000 which is the property of Oyo State Government and thereby committing an offence contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 390(9) of the criminal code cap 38 vol 11 law of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000, you are sentenced to six months imprisonment, with the option of four weeks community service,” the magistrate ruled.