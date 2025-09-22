Court Sentences 10 Boys To 2 Years In Prison For Internet Fraud In Edo

No fewer than 10 Internet fraudsters have been sentenced to two years imprisonment or an option of N200,000 fine each.

The convicts were sentenced to the jail terms by Justice Mary Itsueli of an Edo High Court in Benin City. They were arraigned on separate one-count, bordering on impersonation, ob- taining by false pretence, advance fee fraud, retention of proceeds of crime and possession of fraudulent documents by the Benin office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The 10 convicts are Okoro Emmanuel, Billwise Dikoru, Enoma Osasumwen, Samson Festus, Godspower Afolorunikon, Omonle Damien, Sunday Uanseoje, Sylvester Udu, Ani Chucks and Amilegbe Saviour. The anti-graft agency in its X-page, formerly Twitter, said the convicts pleaded guilty to the charges while the prosecuting counsel asked the court to convict them accordingly.