Court Sentences Canadian Woman To 11-Year Over Cannabis Importation

A Lagos State Federal High Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 41-year-old Canadian woman, Adrienne Munju, to 11 years in prison for importing 74 parcels of “Canadian Loud,” a potent strain of synthetic cannabis, weighing 35.20 kilograms into Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement made available to newsmen disclosed that Munju’s conviction followed her arraignment on a two-count charge before Justice Dehinde Dipeolu.

New Telegraph recalls that the NDLEA had arrested her at Terminal 1 of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, during the inward clearance of passengers on a KLM flight at the ‘D’ Arrival Hall of the airport.

According to him, the conviction serves as a strong warning to foreigners and others contemplating to smuggle illicit drugs into Nigeria.

