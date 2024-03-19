Court Sends Robber to 38 Years Imprisonment

A Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, presided over by Jus- tice Oyindamola Ogala, has convicted and sentenced an armed robber, Adamu Francis, to 38 years imprisonment for robbing one Illia- su Ajoke Abiodun of her necklace, wristwatch, UBA and GTB ATM cards, and a cash sum to the tune of N50,000.00. The judge decided after finding him guilty on a three count bordering on robbery, conspiracy, and as- sault as brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

In the charge designated ID/13695c/2020, dated December 16, 2020, and signed by Mrs A. O Adeyemi from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the state government accused Francis of conspiracy to commit robbery, contrary to Section 299 of the Criminal Law Ch C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015. The particulars of the offence according to the prosecution, read: “Adamu Francis (M) and another (now at large), on or about the 12th day of May 2020, at about 06:15 hrs at Ogudu Bus Stop, Ojota, Lagos State, in the Ikeja judicial division, conspired among yourselves to commit robbery.”

The particulars of the offence had maintained that Francis (and another) now at large, on or about May 12, 2020, at about 06:15hrs, at Ogudu Bus Stop, Ojota, Lagos State, in the Ikeja judicial division, assaulted Abiodun by beating and stripping her naked. In sending the robber to jail, Justice Ogala who held that the standard of proof is beyond every reasonable doubt, declared that the prosecution has been able to discharge the burden of proof placed on it.