Court Sends Armed Robber To 35 Years Imprisonment

The Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Oyindamola Ogala, has convicted and sentenced an armed robber, Adamu Francis, to 35 years imprisonment for robbing one Illiasu Ajoke Abiodun of her necklace, wristwatch, UBA and GTB ATM cards, and a cash sum to the tune of N50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira).

The judge decided after finding him guilty on a three-count charge bordering on armed robbery, conspiracy, and assault as slammed against him by the Lagos State Government (LASG).

In the charge designated ID/13695c/2020, dated December 16, 2020, and signed by Mrs A. O Adeyemi from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the state government had accused Francis of conspiracy to commit robbery, contrary to Section 299 of the Criminal Law Ch C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The particulars of the offence according to the prosecution, read: “Adamu Francis (M) and another (now at large), on or about the 12th day of May 2020, at about 06:15hrs at Ogudu Bus Stop, Ojota, Lagos State, in the Ikeja judicial division, conspired among yourselves to commit robbery.”

The prosecution had also accused Francis of armed robbery, contrary to Section 297 (2)(a) of the Criminal Law Ch C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015, with the particulars of the offence, revealing that the convict with another (now at large), on or about May 12, 2020, at about 06:15hrs at Ogudu Bus Stop, Ojota, Lagos State, in the Ikeja judicial division, whilst armed with a gun and iron rod, did rob Abiodun of her necklace, wristwatch, UBA and GTB ATM cards, and a cash sum to the tune of N50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira).

The LASG had further accused the armed robber of assault, contrary to Section 174(a) of the Criminal Law Ch C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The particulars of the offence had maintained that Francis (and another) now at large, on or about May 12, 2020, at about 06:15hrs, at Ogudu Bus Stop, Ojota, Lagos State, in the Ikeja judicial division, assaulted Abiodun by heating her and stripping her naked.

In sending the armed robber to jail, Justice Ogala who held that the standard of proof is beyond every reasonable doubt, declared that the prosecution has been able to discharge the burden of proof placed on it.

While affirming that offensive weapons were used by the convicted Francis to carry out the robbery attack, the judge declared that there is no principle of law establishing that the prosecution should tender weapons used to execute the robbery attack.

The judge said, “The defendant was arrested in the same vehicle in which the victim was robbed of her belongings.

“The circumstantial evidence against the defendant is strong, and he is accordingly found guilty of the offence as charged.”

The jail term, according to Justice Ogala, is to run concurrently.