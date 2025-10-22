Court Sacks Ebonyi LG Chairmen, Councillors

The Federal High Court Abakiliki has sacked the 13 local government chairmen and 171 councillors in Ebonyi State, declaring their election “unconstitutional”.

Recall that the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission EBSIEC) conducted the election in July 2024.

The court also noted that the electoral body failed to comply with the provisions of the electoral act.

Justice Hilary Oshomah, in his judgement noted that the election, which produced them did not conform with the provisions of the electoral act.

He therefore cancelled the elections and urged the EBSIEC and the state government, who were the second and third respondents to conduct further elections with the provisions of the constitution.

Hamilton Ogbodo, lawyer the first plaintiff Samuel Udeogu, expressed happiness over the court ruling that sacked the council chairmen and the councillors.

He said: “So, in effect, the local government election that was conducted in July, 2024 in the state, is no more there; it has been cancelled by the court.

“If the second and third defendants want to do what the law says they should do, they should revert to status quo and obey the court order.”