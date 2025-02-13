Court Rules On Otudeko’s Motion Challenging Jurisdiction In EFCC’s Case, March 17

Share

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 17, 2025 rule on the various motions filed by Oba Otudeko, a former chairman of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), and three others challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain a 13-count charge of alleged fraud filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge fixed the date after listening to the submissions of lawyers representing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the defendants.

While Otudeko was absent from court, Stephen Olabisi Onasanya, a former Group Managing Director of FBN, and Soji Akintayo, a former board member of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, were present.

At today’s proceedings, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) appeared for the EFCC, while Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Oladipo Shasore (SAN), Kehide Ogunwumiju (SAN) and Ade Adedeji (SAN) appeared for the 1st to 4th defendant. Also, Mr. Jide Koku (SAN) announced his appearance for First Bank.

In his submissions, Chief Olanipekun informed the court that Otudeko had filed an application dated January 28, 2025, explaining his absence.

The application stated that Otudeko left Nigeria on January 16, 2025, for medical treatment in the United Kingdom, arriving at Heathrow Airport the next day. Olanipekun emphasized that Otudeko had left the country lawfully and did not abscond.

In his response, Oyedepo reminded the court that the matter had been adjourned for the arraignment of the defendants, and the prosecution had followed the court’s directive to serve the defendants by substituted means.

On their part, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), Ade Adedeji (SAN) and Oladipo Shasore (SAN), lawyers representing the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants, argued that the court should first hear their applications challenging its jurisdiction before proceeding with the case.

Specifically, Ogunwumiju, in his application dated February 10, 2025, requested the court to quash or decline jurisdiction over counts 1 to 10, alleging abuse of judicial process and a lack of prima facie evidence.

In his counterarguments, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), emphasised that the allegations in the 13-count charge stemmed from a detailed investigation, alleging that the 1st and 2nd defendants colluded to defraud First Bank.

He maintained that the charge was filed in accordance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, and there was no requirement for the prosecution to file an affidavit of investigation completion before filing charges.

After listening to the arguments of parties in the matter, Justice Aneke adjourned to March 17 for ruling.

