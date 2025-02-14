Court Rules On Otudeko’s Motion Challenging Jurisdiction In EFCC’s Case March 17

Share

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 17, rule on the various motions filed by Oba Otudeko, a former chairman of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), and three others challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain a 13-count of alleged fraud filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge fixed the date after listening to the submissions of lawyers representing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the defendants.

While Otudeko was absent from court, Stephen Olabisi Onasanya, a former Group Managing Director of FBN, and Soji Akintayo, a former board member of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, were present.

At yesterday’s proceedings, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) appeared for the EFCC, while Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Oladipo Shasore (SAN), Kehide Ogunwumiju (SAN) and Ade Adedeji (SAN) appeared for the 1st to 4th defendant.

