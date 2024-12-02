Court Rules On Admissibility Of Email Evidence In EFCC’s N18.7m Theft Case, December 9

Share

Justice Olubukola Okunnuga of a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja will on December 9, 2024 deliver a ruling on the admissibility or otherwise of an email evidence presented by a businessman, Uche Noah Onyebuchi, in his ongoing trial over allegations of theft totalling N18.7 million.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused Onyebuchi of dishonestly converting funds belonging to one, Dickson Nonso Onuchukwu for personal use in January 2017.

The charge was filed under Section 285 (9)(b) and (c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011. Onyebuchi, however, denied the alleged offence when the charge was read to him.

However, in his defence, Onyebuchi’s lawyer, N. E. Osigegwu, argued that the disputed amount was not stolen but was an investment by Onuchukwu in Onyebuchi’s company, in exchange for 45 per cent ownership of its shares.

To support this claim, Osigegwu sought to submit an email correspondence between Onyebuchi and Onuchukwu as evidence. But the admissibility of the email correspondence was challenged by EFCC’s lawyer, Fanen Anum.

The lawyer argued that under Section 84 of the Evidence Act, a certificate of identification is required for electronic evidence to be accepted in court. Justice Okunnuga has since adjourned the matter to December 9 for a review of the legal arguments presented by both parties.

