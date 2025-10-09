Court Rules On Admissibility Of Digital Evidence In Emefiele’s Trial Today

Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja will today deliver a ruling on the admissibility of a critical digital evidence presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the ongoing trial of the immediatepast Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The judge took the decision following fierce arguments by parties for and against the admissibility of the document extracted from a former Executive Assistant to Emefiele.

Earlier at yesterday’s proceedings, a prosecution witness, Alvan Gurumnaan, an operative of the anti-graft agency, had continued with his testimonies detailing the digital trail uncovered during investigations against the defendants.

The evidence presented included WhatsApp conversations between key individuals in the case. In a significant revelation, the EFCC witness explained the acronym “PCS” found in the chats, stating that one “piece” was a code signifying a unit of N1,000.

Further analysis of the mobile phone of the former Executive Assistant, John Adetola, allegedly unveiled chats with one, Eric Eboh (said to be at large), in which instructions were given to deliver $400,000 “for Oga.” Gurumnaan also testified that Adetola confirmed receiving and delivering the specified amount, adding that efforts to trace and interview the reportedly elusive Eboh are ongoing.