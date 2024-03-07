Court Restraints Kano Assembly From Amending Judiciary, Other Laws

A Kano State High Court has restrained the Speaker of the State House Assembly from further proceeding with their move to amend the State Judiciary Funds Management Law 2022, Kano State Pension and Gratuity Armended (No 4) Law, 2023 and Kano State House of Assembly Service Commission Amendments Law 2021, respectively pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

Justice Usman Mallam Naabba of Kano State High Court issued an exparte order, upon hearing the application by M. I Umar, counsel to the Applicants together with 19 paragraphs affidavit duly sworn to by Muntari Rabiu and Sule Aliyu, (Applicants)

The court further ordered that “An order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 3rd to 7th respondents and other Honourable members of the 3rd respondents from further deliberation on and further proceeding in respect of the proposed bills for amendment of Kano State Judiciary Funds.

Other Laws according to the restraining order include, “Management Law 2022, Kano State Pension and Gratuity Amendment (No.4) Law 2023, and Kano State House of Assembly, Service Commission (Amendment Law 2021) respectively.”

“An order of interim injunction is hereby granted mandating the 3rd to 7th respondents and other Honourable Members of the 3rd respondent to maintain the status quo and stay of further action in respect to the bills for amendment of Kano State Judiciary Funds Management Law 2022, Kano State Pension and Gratuity Amendment (No.2) Law 2023, and Kano State House of Assembly, Service Commission (Amendment Law 2021) respectively pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The Applicants in the case included: Mukthar Rabiu Lawan and Sule Aliyu (Chairman and Secretary,) Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN Kano Branch

The respondents included the executive Governor of Kano State, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kano State House of Assembly, Deputy Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Majority Leader, and Minority Leader

Case adjourned to 25th day of March 2024 for hearing of the motion on notice