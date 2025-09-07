Court Restrains SSANU From Conducting Election Into UNILAG Chapter

A Lagos High Court has restrained the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, and others from proceeding with the conduct of elections into the institution’s chapter of the union.

Justice Ismaila Ijelu issued the order on Friday in suit No. YSD/6531MJR/2925, filed by Comrade Gbenga Adenaiya and six others against Comrade Yusuf Ademola Rasaq, UNILAG, and six others.

The suit stemmed from a leadership tussle between rival camps within the university’s chapter of the union.

After considering the motion ex parte, along with affidavits, exhibits, and oral submissions by the claimants’ counsel, Chief Ajose Abẹjoye and Oluwaseun Ikumelo, the court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo and refrain from taking any steps that could undermine its authority.

Justice Ijelu further ruled that the proposed election be put on hold pending the determination of the substantive matter.

“The parties must not do anything or take any step to foist a fait accompli on the court, prejudice its decision, or undermine its authority in any way,” the judge stated.

The case was adjourned to October 24, 2025, for hearing of the motion on notice.