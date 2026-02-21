Court Restrains Sowore, Sahara Reporters From Publishing Content On IGP, Family

Justice J.O.E. Adeyemi-Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, has granted an interim injunction restraining human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore and Sahara Reporters from publishing further content concerning the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, his family, or his office, pending the hearing of a defamation suit.

In the order, the court specifically restrained the defendants from publishing content alleged to be defamatory and derogatory of Victor Egbetokun, son of the IGP, including a recent claim that he received N100 million from Anambra State security votes.

According to the order, the ruling followed an ex parte motion for an interim injunction filed by the claimant through counsel, Ayotunde Ogunleye, SAN.

The motion was dated February 10 and filed on February 11, 2026.

The application was brought pursuant to Section 6(6) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), Order 30 Rule 3 of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (Civil Procedure) Rules 2025, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The court granted the interim injunction after hearing the applicant’s counsel, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The enrolled court order reads: “This enrolled court order is consequent upon hearing Chief Ayotunde Ogunleye, SAN, counsel for the claimant/applicant, who moved the motion ex parte for interim injunction under reference M/2035/2026, dated the 10th day of February, 2026 and filed on the 11th day of February 2026.

“The motion is brought pursuant to Section 6(6) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, Order 30 Rule 3 of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (Civil Procedure) Rules 2025 and under the inherent jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, praying this Honourable Court for the orders as contained on the motion paper.”

The ruling further states: “The defendants/respondents, its servants or agents, privies or any person or authority deriving power and instruction from them are hereby restrained from making any publications concerning the claimant, his office and/or family members or on such other matters relating to the subject matter of this suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The injunction follows claims that Sowore and Sahara Reporters released “degrading and derogatory” content targeting the Inspector-General of Police and his son, Victor Egbetokun.

The force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO) reacting to the court judgment: “This step had to be taken because the defendants, over time, have published a series of defamatory and derogatory claims based on fabricated falsehood against the person, office, immediate staff, members of the family of the Inspector General of Police, as well as the Nigeria Police Force.”