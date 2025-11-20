Court Restrains Soun From Imposing New Exco On Egbe Omo Ogbomoso Parapo

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, has restrained the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege I, from dissolving the executive committee of Egbe Omo Ogbomoso Parapo Agbaaye and imposing a caretaker committee.

In September, the monarch had announced the dissolution of the association’s executive and appointed Prof. Josiah Ajiboye as acting president to lead a caretaker committee until a substantive election is held.

However, the acting president appointed by the association, Alhaji Yusuf Adetayo, together with Mr. Tolani Balogun and Alhaji Bukola Badmus, challenged the move in court, arguing that Oba Olaoye lacks the authority to sack the executive or impose leaders on the association, which operates independently under its own constitution as a CAC-registered entity.

The applicants sought to restrain Ajiboye and his purported committee from displacing the legally appointed acting executive or taking steps toward conducting elections or appointing officeholders.

Delivering the ruling on an ex parte motion on Monday, Justice N. E. Maha ordered both parties to maintain the status quo pending determination of the motion on notice filed on November 11, 2025. The court directed the applicants to serve the certified true copy of the order and other relevant documents on the respondents within 48 hours. The hearing of the pending motion was adjourned to December 1, 2025.

Egbe Omo Ogbomoso Parapo comprises all Ogbomoso indigenes worldwide, with the Soun of Ogbomoso as its Life Grand Patron. Other monarchs in the area, including the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, the Onikoyi of Ikoyi, the Aresadu of Iresaadu, and the Alajaawa of Ajaawa, serve as Life Patrons.