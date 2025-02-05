Court Restrains Reps From Further Harassment Of Sterling Bank

Share

…affirms judiciary’s authority over political interference

A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued an interim injunction restraining the House of Representatives and the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions, Mike Etaba, from further inviting and exploring Sterling Bank Limited, its parent company, and its executives.

The ruling, delivered in suit number FHC/L/ CS/158/25, reinforces the constitutional principle of separation of powers, emphasizing that the legislature lacks the authority to summon private individuals and corporate entities for matters already adjudicated by the judiciary.

The court’s decision follows a motion filed by legal luminaries, including Femi Falana (SAN), Funmi Falana (SAN), and Taiwo E. Olawanle of Falana & Falana’s Chambers.

Sterling Bank and its parent company initiated the legal action against the House of Representatives, Etaba, Dr. Innocent Brendan Usoro, Miden Systems Limited, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), citing undue interference in a concluded judicial matter.

The case originated from a long-standing financial dispute in which Miden Systems Ltd and Dr. Usoro defaulted on a multi-million dollar loan facility granted by Sterling.

According to court documents, Usoro and Miden Systems secured a vessel lease facility of $17.08 million from the bank in 2009, which was later restructured several times due to defaults by the debtor.

In 2021, the Federal High Court issued Mareva injunctions against Dr. Usoro and Miden Systems after they failed to meet their loan obligations.

The matter was resolved through a consent judgment, with the debtors admitting liability for $31.33 million owed to the Bank.

Despite the binding court judgment, Dr. Usoro and Miden Systems sought to overturn the ruling -a move the Federal High Court dismissed on November 20, 2024, citing an abuse of process.

However, in an attempt to delay enforcement, the debtors escalated their claims to the House of Representatives Committee.

