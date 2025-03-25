Court Restrains Olu Okeowo And Firm From Tampering With Ikoyi’s Property

Share

A Lagos High Court in Yaba/Surulere has restrained all parties to a suit marked LD/15449LMW/2024 from tampering with a building known as Plot 15a and 15b Bayo Kuku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State belonging to Manna Real Estate Company Limited.

Justice E. O. Ashade, who made the order, directed parties to explore mediation at Lagos State Multi-Door Court House (LMDC) for amicable resolution of the dispute between them as the parties are family members.

The judge made the order on March 19, 2025 following a motion on notice dated 11th of July, 2024, filed by the 1st to 3rd claimants Manna Real Estate Company Ltd, Toluola Babarinde (Nee Okeowo) and Temitope Solabi (Nee Okeowo).

The 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit are; Oluwatumininu Clement Okeowo and Gibraltar Construction Limited.

Upon reading claimants/ applicants affidavit and after hearing O. A. Alao with S.B. Olarinde for the claimants and M.A. Olanrewaju for the defendants, Justice Ashade ordered as follows:

“Both parties to this suit including their officers, privies, agents, associates, nominees, servants or any other person howsoever described and called are restrained from entry, clearing, fencing, destroying, removing the 1st claimant’s building and structures on the subject matters of this suit known as Plot 15a and 15b Bayo Kuku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

