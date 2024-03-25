Court Restrains NULGE From Deducting Salary Of Akwa Ibom Council Staff

The National Industrial Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has ordered executives of Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) not to implement their decision to deduct from the salary of its members across the 31 council areas for the purpose of building an event centre for the union. New Telegraph gathered that NULGE state President, Anestina Iweh and Secretary, Ofonne Christopher Chidi, had issued a circular in February announcing plans by the union to deduct from the salary of members according to their grade levels for the purpose of building an event centre.

Our Correspondent learnt that chairmen of local government councils in the state were notified of the planned deduction in the said circular. But members of the union under the auspices of ‘Concerned Staff of the Unified Local Government Systems’ approached the National Industrial Court presided over by Justice S. H. Danjidda in Uyo seeking an order to stop the executive of the union from implementing the circular directing various councils in the state to deduct from their salary for the controversial project.