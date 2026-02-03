Court Restrains NLC, TUC, 3 Others From Embarking On Strike, Protest

Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court has issued an interim order restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and 3 others from embarking on any form of industrial action or protest.

Ruling on an Ex-parte application filed by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the FCT Administration, Justice Subilim granted an interim order restraining the 1st to 5th respondents and their privies or agents from embarking on strike pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

He also ordered the 5th9th defendants who are security agencies to ensure no breakdown of law and order.

The ex-parte motion which was filed by Counsel to Wike and the FCTA, Ogwu Onoja, submitted that the Chairman of the FCT council had sent a message of mobilization to members and affiliated unions for a mass protest scheduled for 3rd February.