Court Restrains Natasha, Akpabio, Others From Granting Interviews

On Friday, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja barred parties in the suit filed by the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and three others from granting press interviews on issues relating to her six-month suspension.

New Telegraph gathered that Justice Nyako issued the order following a complaint by Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), a lawyer to Akpabio, that the plaintiff was moving from one television house to another, granting press interviews on issues relating to her case, currently pending before the court.

While delivering the ruling, Justice Nyako said there shall be no press interviews by any parties and their lawyers as regards the subject matter of the case.

Furthermore, Justice Nyako also barred parties and their lawyers from engaging in the streaming of the proceedings in the case on social media.

Counsel to Natasha, Jibril Okutepa, told the court that the case was coming up for the first time, having been transferred from another court, presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

Okutepa said parties have filed and exchanged all relevant documents, except one, and prayed the court to grant a consolidated hearing of all pending applications along with the substantive suit.

He noted that time was of the essence because his client’s suspicion was for a limited period. He added that his client was desirous of expeditious determination of the case.

Counsel to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Charles Iyoila and Paul Daudu, who represented the Senate, did not object to Okutepa’s application that the substantive case should be heard with the objections raised by the defendants.

Ogunwumiju and Umeh Kalu (SAN), who represented Senator Neda Imasuem – Chairman of Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct objected to Okutepa’s application.

Justice Nyako ruled and held in favour of Okutepa, saying the court would hear all pending applications, including preliminary objections along with the substantive suit.

She subsequently adjourned till May 12 for a hearing.

