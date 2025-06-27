Court Restrains IGP, Police, EFCC From Harassing Ghanaian Investors

The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an interim injunction restraining the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force, and several other respondents from harassing, arresting, or obstructing a group of Ghanaian businessmen involved in a property dispute at the River Park Estate, Abuja.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, follows a suit filed under suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1130/2025 by directors of JonahCapital Nigeria Limited and their Ghanaian partners under the investment consortium Houses for Africa. Prominent Ghanaian businessman Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Kojo Ansah Mensah, Victor Quainoo, and their legal counsel, Abu Arome, are among the plaintiffs.

Also named as defendants in the suit are the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Saka Adewale; Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, DCP Akin Fakorede; EFCC Zonal Commander, Michael Wetkas; EFCC investigator, Eunice Vou Dalyop; and one Kabiru Baba.

The plaintiffs are seeking ₦200 million in exemplary damages, citing repeated harassment, arbitrary arrests, and abuse of state power by top law enforcement officials. They allege that these actions are linked to a contested ownership claim over portions of River Park Estate, an upscale residential development located in Lugbe, Abuja.

In its ruling, the court granted an interim injunction restraining the defendants, whether directly or through their officers or agents, from inviting, intimidating, harassing, arresting, or detaining the plaintiffs, their agents or staff, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. The court also barred the defendants from interfering with the plaintiffs’ access to, or peaceful enjoyment of, the disputed property—Plot No. 4, Cadastral Zone E30, River Park Estate, Lugbe—until the substantive matter is heard.

At the heart of the dispute is a previous investigation initiated by the IGP through a Special Investigation Panel led by DCP Usman Ahmed Imam, following multiple petitions. Although the panel reportedly concluded its work and submitted findings to the IGP, the plaintiffs allege that the police failed to act on the report or make its contents public.

Instead, the plaintiffs claim that the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, DCP Akin Fakorede—previously associated with the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)—launched a fresh investigation, which they believe was intended to override or suppress the earlier findings. They allege that since then, they have faced continuous intimidation, including police invitations under duress, surveillance, and in some cases, physical assault. One of the investors was allegedly detained by the EFCC under unclear circumstances, despite the dispute being civil in nature.

The investors argue that the actions of Nigerian law enforcement officials have transformed a civil property dispute into an international diplomatic issue. Ghanaian media have widely reported on the matter, criticizing the treatment of their nationals and calling for accountability from Nigerian authorities.

In addition to their court case, the investors have petitioned the Police Service Commission to investigate the conduct of the senior officers involved, accusing them of professional misconduct and misuse of law enforcement powers for private interests.

Beyond the courtroom, the case is raising broader concerns about the rule of law in Nigeria, the integrity of law enforcement institutions, and the safety of foreign investments. It comes at a time when the country is actively courting foreign direct investment, with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu claiming to have secured over $30 billion in international commitments in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and technology.

However, critics warn that incidents like the River Park dispute may erode investor confidence if not handled transparently and in accordance with due process.