Court Restrains EFCC From Arresting Awka Anglican Archbishop

The Federal High Court sitting in Awka on Thursday granted an order restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting the Awka Anglican Archbishop, Most Rev Alexander Ibezim.

In the past one month, the Archbishop has been having a face-off with some leaders of the Diocese over allegations of financial impropriety on the sale of lands belonging to the church.

Just last week, it was reported that officials of the EFCC had stormed the Awka Capital in search of the Archbishop but could not find him.

Justice F.I. Aniukwu, sitting in Awka, granted the interim injunction following a Motion Ex parte dated September 4, filed by the applicant, Ibezim, through his counsel led by Mr B.E.I. Nwofor (SAN).

The ex parte motion was brought pursuant to Orders 3 and 4(a), (b)(iv) and (v) of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules.

The motion prayed the court to restrain EFCC from taking any action against the Bishop.

A copy of the order was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Thursday.

An Order of interim injunction is granted restraining the Respondents, acting by themselves or by their staff, servants, officers, workers or agents from arresting, or detaining the Applicant in connection with the facts of this case.

“The interim Order is made to last till such a period that the parties would have fully exchanged processes in respect of the Motion on Notice No: A/1307M/2025 filed alongside the Motion Ex Parte and the Motion on Notice heard or fixed for hearing by the regular Court seised of the suit

“Unless renewed, the Order of Interim Injunction herein granted shall elapse 21 days from today,”it said.

Recall that leaders of the Awka Diocese of the Anglican Church have petitioned the EFCC over the alleged unauthorised sale of church lands by Bishop Ibezim.

A petition dated July 28, 2025, was submitted to the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the EFCC by Chief G. Tagbo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on behalf of Mr Echezona Onuigbo of St. Faith Cathedral, Awka, Anambra.

The petition alleges that Bishop Ibezim had no right or authority to sell any church property, as the Church’s Board of Trustees (BoT) is the legal custodian of such assets.