Court Restrains Do2dtun From ‘Defaming’ D’banj On Social Media

Famous Nigerian On-Air personality, Kayode Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun, has been ordered by a Chief District Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, to refrain from making slanderous comments against musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo, also known as D’banj, on social media or any other platform.

The court has also directed the Force Intelligence Bureau’s Deputy Inspector of Police to look into a criminal complaint filed by D’banj against Do2dtun and provide a report to the court in a fortnight.

However, Justice Emmanuel Iyanna, on Wednesday, October 18, had granted the injunction in the matter involving Motion No.: MN/218/2023; Punch’s reporter was able to secure a certified accurate copy of the ruling.

According to the report, D’banj applied for an injunction to stop Do2dtun from sharing allegedly malicious and defamatory statements about him on social media through one of his attorneys, Toheeb Lawal of the Abuja-based legal company Law Corridor.

In granting the application which has D’banj as the complainant and Do2dtun as the respondent, Iyanna granted “an order restraining the defendant (Do2dtun) either by himself, servants, privies, cohorts, representatives or any person deriving authority from him from further making any malicious, intimidating or defamatory post directing at the complainant (D’banj) on any social media platform (X, Instagram, etc) or news media pending the hearing and determination of the substantive case”.

Meanwhile, the court instructed that the Force Intelligence Bureau’s Deputy Inspector of Police look into a criminal complaint filed by D’banj against Do2dtun and submit a report to the court in a fortnight (Two weeks).