Court Restrains Buhari’s Ex-Minister, Tallen From Holding Public Office

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has demanded a public apology from the former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen over contempt of Court.

Justice U.P. Kekemeke ruled that if Tallen fails to apologize within 30 days, she would face a permanent ban from holding public office.

Tallen’s criticism of a Federal High Court decision in 2022 led to a clash with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), prompting legal action.

A statement issued by NBA’s National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, on Monday, read, “Recall that on the 14th day of December 2022, the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) took out an originating summons against Dame Pauline Tallen. The aforesaid statement by the former minister was widely circulated in both social and print media.

“In a letter dated 14 November 2022, the NBA President, Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN) had written to the former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development demanding her to withdraw the said disparaging comments and tender an unreserved and public apology to the court, failing which the NBA would institute an action against her as being unfit to continue to hold any public office in Nigeria.

“This letter was never responded to and the demands therein were not complied with, hence the institution of Suit No: CV/816/2016 before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Earlier today, the 18th day of December 2023, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory found in favor of the Incorporated Trustees of the NBA and against the defendant, Dame Pauline Tallen, in Suit No: CV/816/2016.

“Consequently, the court declared that the said statement of Dame Pauline Tallen (the defendant) was unconstitutional, careless, reckless, disparaging, a call to disobey the judgment of the court and therefore contemptuous of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.”

The statement noted that the court also granted among other reliefs “an injunction restraining Dame Pauline Tallen from holding any public office in Nigeria, unless she purges herself of the ignoble conduct by publishing a personally signed apology letter to Nigerians and the judiciary.

“The court ordered that the injunction restraining the defendant from holding any public office in Nigeria shall become perpetual if she fails to abide by the order directing her to publish an apology letter within 30 days.”

The NBA said it remained committed to defending the integrity of the judiciary while ensuring that those who seek to denigrate the judiciary were brought to book.

It also vowed to call out any judicial officer who fails to abide by the judicial code of conduct, even as it urged judicial officers to take their oath seriously and avoid actions and omissions that would give the appearance of compromise.

The statement quoted the NBA President as thanking the legal team that prosecuted the suit on behalf of the association, including Aikpokpo Martins, Olukunle Edun, Eseagwu Augustine Nwabueze, Anne Agi, Nwabueze Kelvin, and T.J.J Danjuma.