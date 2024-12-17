Court Restrains A’ibom From Acquiring Community School’s Land

Share

An Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo has restrained the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Lands and Water Resources, the Attorney General of the state and the state government from the forceful acquisition of Ekpri Nsukara Offot community school land until a subsisting suit filed by the village is decided.

The order of interim junction was granted by Justice Joy I. Unwana following a motion ex parte brought before the village through their counsel Samuel Ikpo.

The case followed the demolition of some parts of Ekpri Nsukara Offot International Schools’ compound during school hours on December 4. The situation almost degenerated into a violent clash between government officials and members of the community.

However, the quick intervention of the village head, Eteidung Emem Asikpo and the Principal Domingo Etim, who doubles as the secretary to the village council, calmed frayed nerves.

