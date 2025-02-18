Court Restrains AGF, RMAFC, CBN, Others From Withholding Kano LG Allocation

Share

A Kano State High Court yesterday, issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Attorney General of Federation (AGF), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and others from withholding the 44 Kano local government areas allocations.

The applicants in the case are the Chairman of NULGE, Ibrahim Muhd, Ibrahim Uba Shehu, Ibrahim Shehu Abubakar, Usman Isa, Sarki Alhaji Kurawa and Malam Usman Imam.

The applicants, through their counsel, Bar. Bashir Muhammad, had filed a motion exparte dated November 1, seeking the court to restrain the respondents from withholding or delaying allocations essential for local governance in the State.

The respondents are: the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), CBN, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the 44 Kano Local Government’s, UBA, Access and six other commercial banks.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad held that the applicants had established their case and therefore, granted their relief.

The judge said: “I resolve in the affirmative that all the reliefs sought by the applicants are granted as follows: By the decision of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in suit No SC/CV/343/2024 Attorney General of Abia State and 35 others.

Share

Please follow and like us: