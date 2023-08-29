Court Restrain EFCC, CCB, ICPC From Meddling In Kano Anti Graft Agency Affairs

The Chairman of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, has secured an Order Restraining the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, ICPC and others from interrogating him.

The order was slammed by a State High Court restraining the Economic and Financial Commission, Code of Conduct Bureau, and Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) from further meddling in the affairs of the Anti-Graft Agency.

EFCC and CCB were said to have written a letter to the state anti-corruption commission demanding a probe of its activities and that of its chairman, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado.

According to the court order, the plaintiffs in the suit are the Attorney General of Kano State, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, and Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, while the respondents are EFCC, CCB, and ICPC

In a Court Order granted on Monday, Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu said the order was made by way of interim injunction restraining the respondents either by themselves, agents, staff, privies, or whosoever from inviting, threatening, coaxing, cajoling, arresting, or in any way or manner interfering, meddling, or interloping in the affairs of any staff or person under the services of the plaintiffs, by whatever designation or nomenclature called, pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

The court then adjourned the matter to 25 September 2023 for a hearing of the originating motion.